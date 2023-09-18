Older and vulnerable people will be able to receive boosters against Covid-19 and flu vaccines from Monday.

Northern Ireland's autumn booster programme was brought forward following concerns over the new Covid variant.The Public Health Agency who made the decision said it was a "precautionary measure."Dr Joanne McClean, Director of Public Health at the PHA, said: “We are still living with COVID-19 and have been since the height of the pandemic.

"There is no change to the wider public health advice at this time, but the steps we can all take to reduce spread still apply to strains of coronavirus which are currently in circulation or emerging."

Dr McClean continued and said: “The SARS-CoV-2 virus which causes COVID-19 is constantly evolving, with new variants arising frequently. Some of these can become dominant and could cause further waves of infection.

"There is no evidence at present of any recent changes having resulted in greater transmissibility or more serious infection. While there has been an increase in community cases and hospital admissions due to COVID-19 in recent weeks, these remain at relatively low levels.

“The risk of catching or passing on COVID-19, flu or other respiratory infections is greatest when someone who is infected comes into close proximity with other people or shares an enclosed or poorly-ventilated space with them.

"Therefore, if you have symptoms of a respiratory infection, we would advise you to avoid coming into unnecessary contact with other people to reduce your risk of infecting them, ‘catch it, bin it, kill it’ by carrying tissues, using them to catch a cough or sneeze, and disposing of them immediately, and wash your hands thoroughly and regularly with soap and water and use hand sanitiser.

“Although widespread COVID-19 testing is no longer available, it is important to be aware of symptoms that could be caused by COVID-19 infection so you can exercise caution and take action to reduce the risk of spreading it to other people, some of whom might be particularly vulnerable.”

The Agency is urging people who are eligible for vaccination against Covid-19 or flu this autumn and winter to make themselves aware to their GP surgery or community pharmacy.