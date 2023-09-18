The Department of Health has warned of 'significant' disruption to services as a result of industrial action this week.

Health workers will take part in strike action for 48-hours which will start on Thursday 21 September.

Nurses, ambulance crews, health care assistants, pharmacists, radiographers, porters, admin and technical staff, cleaners and catering staff will be among those taking to the picket lines.

Meanwhile, the Royal College of Midwives has announced that its members will also be going on strike on Friday 22 September.

The Department has said "intensive work" will continue this week to mitigate the impact on the public where possible, however they said some reductions in services are inevitable.

People are advised that information on services affected will be provided on HSC Trust websites this week.

In setting out the implications of the budget it received for 2023/24, the Department said in May that it was facing an “impossible position” and that decisions are required that are not in the best interests of the health and social care system.

