A 34-year-old man who has been charged with a number of offences is due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court on Wednesday 11 October.

The charges include dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, driving with excess alcohol in breath, possession of a class A controlled drug, possessing article with blade or point in a public place, failing to stop where accident occurred causing injury, failing to remain where accident occurred causing injury, and failing to report an accident whereby injury was caused.

All the charges relate to a road-related incident which happened in Derry on Sunday night.

