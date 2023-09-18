A man in his 20s has been shot in both legs in Londonderry by two masked men.

The incident happened in the Marianus Park area of Derry and was reported to police just before 11:15pm on Sunday evening.

The PSNI say they are working to establish exactly where the shooting occurred and the reasons why.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the area when the injured man was found.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: “The victim had been shot twice, once in each calf. Two masked men are reported to have been involved in the attack.

“The victim, who is aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital by Northern Ireland Ambulance Service where he remains today receiving treatment for his injuries, which are not believed to life threatening.”

