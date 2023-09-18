Play Brightcove video

SENTENCING

Niall Cox is due to sentenced for the murder Pat Ward later today.

The father of four, was beaten and stabbed to death in Clogher, in February 2019. Cox from McCrea Park in the village pleaded guilty to murder.

Karen McDonald, who's 37 and with the same address, is due to be sentenced for Mr Ward's manslaughter.

EDUCATION STRIKES

Staff at all six Further Education colleges across Northern Ireland are beginning a full week of strike action in a long-running dispute over pay and working conditions.

This will be followed by one day strikes every six days for the next three months.

LOUGH NEAGH PROTEST

A protest on the shores of Lough Neagh has been described as a "wake." The lake, which is Northern Ireland's biggest source of drinking water, is contaminated with blue-green algae. Northern Ireland Water say treated water is still safe to drink and use as normal. MARATHON

Six thousand runners took part in the Belfast City half marathon on Sunday.

Annadale Strider Eskander Turki was the first over the line in 1hour and 9 minutes. Letterkenny AC's Anne Marie McGlynn, was the fastest woman with 1 hour and 14 minutes.

IRELAND WIN

Johnny Sexton became Ireland's record points scorer in their 59 -16 Rugby World Cup win over Tonga. It sets Ireland up for a pool decider against South Africa next weekend.