A man in his 70s has died in hospital after being involved in a crash on 5 September.

The victim was the driver of a Peugeot which collided with a tractor in the Downpatrick Road area of Killough shortly after 4pm.

Police attended the scene along with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Air Ambulance NI and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the man in his 70s was taken to hospital.

The driver of the tractor sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision. The police investigation is ongoing and they are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

