Extensive damage has been caused to the front door of a property following a petrol bomb attack in Bangor.

The petrol bomb was thrown at the home in the Skipperstone Road area of Bangor at 11:55pm on Sunday .

Detective Sergeant Westbury said: “At around 11.55pm last night, it was reported that a house was on fire. Officers attended the address, along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, who extinguished the fire.“It is believed that the fire was started by a petrol bomb, which caused extensive damage to the front door of the property, including smoke damage to the inside of the property."Two people who were inside at the time were, thankfully, physically unharmed, but have been left badly shaken by the ordeal.“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1806 17/09/23."

