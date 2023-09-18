Police are treating an arson attack at a business premises in south Belfast as a 'race-motivated' hate crime.

Officers received a report that a fire had broken out at the premises on the Donegall Road at 9.25pm on Sunday.

Residents from two flats, located above the business had to be evacuated at the time.

Police say the residents were not injured and thanked for the quick actions of officers and response from the Fire Service.

It is the fourth incident at the premises in a fortnight after shutters to the business had also been spray painted with racist graffiti.

Police have launched an investigation and have appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time of attack to come forward.