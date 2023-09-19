Play Brightcove video

Many people at the age of 81 are enjoying their retirement.

Not Hildegard McKeffrey.

She is one of a growing number of people over the state pension age in Northern Ireland who is choosing to continue to or go back to work.

Recent data from the 2021 census revealed that 26,875 people over the age of 66 are still working and earning money.

The desire to work hard is a feeling instilled in Hildegard, she told UTV, from her mother.

She grew up in Canada with her family and was urged to save what money she could from a young age.

It's a lesson that she has taken with her throughout her life, especially after visiting impoverished countries in Africa as well as having a career in social services.

She has now worked at furniture store IKEA for 15 years and despite not continuing to work for financial reasons, she does it to stay mentally and physically strong.

"It's a pleasure for me to come here [IKEA] everyday," she said.

"But it depends on your attitude towards life and towards other people. Not everybody agrees with me, you know, it's an individual thing.

"If I had millions I'd still work.

"My mother drilled it into me - save, save save.

I think it's an attitude like everything we do or say, it is an attitude."

Research from Age NI shows that around 1 in 10 people aged between 60 and 65 are considering delaying their retirement.

Director of Marketing and Business Development Siobhan Casey said this is due to a number of factors, not just for social reasons.

"Hildegard is a real shining example of older workers wanting to stay in the workplace for social connections and mental stimulation but what we're also seeing now is that there's many people returning back to the workplace because of financial [reasons], because of the cost of living crisis.

Siobhan is calling for employers to consider flexible working to create a more diverse working environment.

"The expertise, the sharing, the intergenerational learning is really significant for all of the workplace," she said.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find