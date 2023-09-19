A man has been arrested following an attempted hijacking in Ballymena on Tuesday 19 September.

The incident happened at around 10:45am, when a man opened the door of a van which was parked on Waveney Road, and attempted to gain control of the steering wheel.

When he was pushed away by the driver he then walked to a nearby house and emerged holding a knife before proceeding on foot towards Ballymena Town Centre.

Police arrested a 40-year old-man on suspicion of attempted hijacking and possession of a blade or point in a public place and he remains in custody at this time.

A knife was recovered a short time later in the Bridge Street area.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to