A man has been arrested following a stabbing in Newry on Monday evening.

The victim, who is male and aged in his 30s was stabbed inside a property in the Richmond Court area of the city.

Police and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene and treated the victim for stab wounds to the man's upper body.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to his inquires which are not life-threatening.

A 44-year-old man was arrested shortly after the incident on suspsicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm. He remains in police custody.

Officers have launched an investigation and have made an appeal to anyone who may have information to come forward.

