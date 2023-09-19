Mickey Harte, Derry manager.

Four words we never thought we'd see or a scenario we would encounter in this realm.

This news came out of nowhere, Derry had been looking for a manager following Ciaran Meenagh's decision not to continue as the county manager despite leading them to an All-Ireland semi-final.

The Oak Leafers had been linked with Glen manager Malachy O'Rourke, in truth it didn't appear as if Harte was even an outside bet since he was in charge of Louth.

But when news broke on Monday night with Louth GAA announcing Harte and his assistant Gavin Devlin would be stepping down from their duties at the Wee County.

If that wasn't surprising enough a line in the announcement stated they would be taking up the role with the Derry footballers.

The news appeared from nowhere.

On Monday evening Derry GAA formally announced the news.

'Multiple All-Ireland winning manager Mickey Harte has been appointed on a three year term, and will lead a management team including Gavin Devlin. Further details about the backroom team will be confirmed in due course.

We wish both the management team and playing panel every success for the 2024 season.'

There has been a mixed reaction to the news on social media from fans and former players on the style of football and of course his past history with Derry's rivals Tyrone, but one can't deny the calibre of manager Derry have on their hands.

Three All-Ireland titles and six Ulster Championships in an 18-year spell with the Red Hands along with back-to-back promotions with Louth and a Leinster final appearance.

Derry came close to ending the long wait since 1993 to get their hands on Sam Maguire this year, and with a side that is close to being at the peak of its powers, this appointment could prove to be the final piece of the jigsaw.

