LEGACY BILL

The Government's legacy bill has received Royal assent. The controversial Bill was opposed by all major Stormont parties, the Irish Government and victims' campaign groups.

The legislation will provide a limited form of immunity from prosecution for Troubles-related offences, for those who co-operate with an information recovery body.

POLICING BOARD MEETING

Members of the Policing Board are set to be questioned by MPs over their handling of PSNI data leaks.

A series of information breaches have emerged in recent weeks - the biggest saw details relating to some 10,000 officers and staff mistakenly posted online.

The data is thought to be in the hands of dissident republicans, leaving many officers fearful.

The Policing Board will be quizzed by the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee at Stormont later.

WORK PLACE CONFILICT

Workplace conflict is costing the local economy up to a billion pounds per year. A report commissioned by the Labour Relations Agency claims 37% of employees have experienced conflict at work.

More than 14,000 people leave or quit their jobs due to the problem.

MICKEY HARTE

All Ireland winning manager Mickey Harte looks set to become Derry's new manager after stepping down from his position at Louth.

A statement released by Louth said Harte and coach Gavin Devlin will take over at Derry with immediate effect.

