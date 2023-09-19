Play Brightcove video

Two shop workers have had a lucky escape after fireworks were thrown at a convenience shop in west Belfast.

Police received reports of the incident at the retail site after 9pm on Monday.

Steven Wilson who works at the premises on the Stewartsdown Road has said his colleagues have been left "horrified."

Steven who wasn't working during the incident told UTV the fireworks nearly hit his colleagues on the head and he now says he feels unsafe going to work.

He said: "It was horrifying...there was fireworks being thrown outside, so they went outside to ask the kids to stop...then next thing you know the firework comes into the shop."

As a result damage has been caused to the shop.

Shortly after this incident police were called after a lit firework was thrown through the door of a Glider bus, also in the Stewartstown Road area.

Police have described both incidents as "reckless" and have launched an investigation.

