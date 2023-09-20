A doctor has appeared in court charged with the manslaughter of a patient.

Dr Ivan Pepelyashkov is accused of the unlawful killing of Michele McGuigan in May 2018.

Details of the alleged incident were not read out in court but it is understood to have happened in Owen Mor Care Home in Londonderry.

During the brief hearing Dr Pepelyashkov spoke only to confirm he understood the charge.

The 46-years-old’s address was given as Pine House, Bush Road in Antrim.

A prosecution lawyer said she believes there is a case to answer.

A company than runs the care home, Easteden Limited, has also been charged with failing to ensure the safety of a patient.

District Judge Barney McElhone described this as a complicated case.

Both Dr Pepelyashkov and the Easteden Ltd were returned to Londonderry Crown Court for trial in October.

