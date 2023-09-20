A house in Newtownards has been damaged in a petrol bomb attack.

The incident happened on Glenbrook Road at around 10:10 on Tuesday night.

The PSNI say a petrol bomb was thrown at the front door of the house, causing scorch damage.

No one was injured in the attack, but the police have described it as “reckless” and said it “could have resulted in more serious consequences”.

The PSNI are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious around the time of the fire or with CCTV or doorbell footage to contact them.

