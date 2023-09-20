The killers of a man who was beaten, stabbed, stripped and dumped in an alleyway to die in Clogher in 2019 have been jailed for 30 years between them.

Father of four Pat Ward died from multiple injuries after being attacked with a bar bell and machete in what was described as a sustained and frenzied assault in a house in McCrea Park.

Today Niall Cox, 28 of McCrea Park, was jailed for 20 years for his murder.

Cox's former partner Karen McDonald who is 37 also of McCrea Park was sentenced to 10 years.

The Judge told the pair this was a "callous and savage attack" and said that Pat Ward was "abandoned in the elements clinging to his life..

Both Niall Cox and Karen Marie McDonald sat in the dock with their heads bowed throughout the sentencing.

Pat Ward pictured with his wife and kids.

Following the sentencing, Pat’s wife Ellen Ward said: “Pat was my husband, and my entire world. He was the most loving family man, who simply idolised our four children: Tom, Leonie, Chanara and Pat Junior.

“When Pat was murdered, my life was shattered. I lost the love of my life, and the way in which he died will haunt me forever. I can’t begin to understand how anyone could inflict such brutality, such cruelty, upon another living being.

“Our children were so young when Pat's life was taken – Pat Junior was just a baby. They have been left to grow up without their father.

“We’re trying to get on with our lives, but it honestly breaks my heart that Pat isn’t here. He won’t be around to see their birthdays and to celebrate each Christmas. He isn’t here with me to watch them grow up.

“I am relieved that today’s sentence has finally been passed, and I’m truly grateful to all who played a part in the process. But it won’t of course bring my husband back.

“It’s not just myself and the children who continue to grieve. Pat’s parents, the wider family, and our closest friends have all suffered terribly.”

Pat Ward pictured with his wife Ellie.

Speaking outside court, Detective Inspector McGarvey said: “The results of a post mortem show that he had sustained horrific and multiple injuries to his head and upper body. He had been beaten, kicked and stabbed.”“Pat was a loving husband, son and father to four young children. His wife and family have been robbed of their loved one in this most brutal and senseless attack," she added.

“While I hope today’s outcome offers the family some degree of closure, I’m mindful that it won’t take away their heartache or sadness. Their worlds have been torn apart, and my thoughts and that of the team are with them.”

