Protesters have brought mock gallows and photographs of high-profile politicians to a demonstration outside Leinster House ahead of the Dail’s return.

The gallows, which feature an effigy of a man hanging from a noose, has been adorned with portraits of politicians including Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald.

Images of enterprise minister Simon Coveney, education minister Norma Foley and minister for children Roderic O’Gorman also accompany the display.

Depictions of opposition TDs including Eoin O Broin from Sinn Fein and Solidarity-People Before Profit deputies Paul Murphy and Brid Smith also feature.

Around 200 people gathered outside Leinster House, where the main entrance was fenced off by gardai, on Wednesday as part of what has become a traditional day of protest ahead of the return of the Dail session.

Far-right protesters shouted various chants against transgender rights, migration and planned hate speech laws.

Protestors gathered outside the Dail in Dublin Credit: PA

Politicians and journalists entering the Leinster House premises were called “traitors” by the gathered crowd.

Demonstrators held signs featuring slogans such as “Irish lives matter” and “Ballybrick says no”.

The protesters regularly chanted: “You’ll never beat the Irish.”

Two men have been arrested under the public order act and charged to appear in court.

The nearby National Library of Ireland shut as a result of the protest.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.