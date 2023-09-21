A man has been arrested in connection with the New IRA claim of responsibility in connection with the attack on the PSNI's Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

Mr Caldwell was gunned down after he took a youth football training session in Omagh in February.

The New IRA claimed it carried out the attack after a piece of paper was posted to a wall in Derry.

Numerous people have appeared in court charged with both the attack and separately the claim of responsibility.

Mr Caldwell was left with serious injuries but has since been pictured in public, recently presented with the Special Recognition award at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards.

On Thursday, police said they arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the claim of responsibility made following the attack. The man was arrested in Derry under the Terrorism Act, and have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

