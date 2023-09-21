The PSNI have charged a 40-year-old man with possession of an article with a blade or point in a public place.He has also been charged with interference of vehicles in the Waveney Road area of Ballymena. Both offences relate to Tuesday, 19th September.He is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates' Court on 12th October.

