The Boat House restaurant in Antrim is to reopen with the creation of 20 new jobs it has been announced.

There was shock at the beginning of August when the popular restaurant along with two other sites suddenly closed.

The restaurant operates out of the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council-owned Gateway building at Loughshore in Antrim.

After a tendering process, Sean and Geraldine McLaughlin were awarded the contract and over the next 18 months they will be investing £150,000 in the business creating 20 new jobs.

The McLaughlins also operate the Fullerton Arms in Ballintoy and Kraken Fish & Chips in Portrush.

The restaurant can seat 70 guests for breakfast, lunch and dinner service.

Sean McLaughlin, said: “Today is a great day for the entire McLaughlin family and all our much-valued staff. We're immensely proud and excited to be able to reinstate one of the best-loved restaurants in County Antrim and beyond.

“It will be our honour to get the Boat House restaurant back to its former glory and even better, offering our guests a taste of Northern Ireland's finest foods and flavours amidst the serene beauty of Lough Neagh.

Geraldine and Sean McLaughlin.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper added: “I’m delighted to welcome the McLaughlin family to the borough to manage the Boat House, a unique restaurant on the shores of Lough Neagh.

“Their experience as successful restaurant operators will make this very popular visitor attraction even more appealing and will, no doubt, bring new visitors to the borough. The Council looks forward to working with Sean and Geraldine and I would wish them every success with this high-profile new venture.”

The Boat House reopens on Tuesday 10 October 2023.

