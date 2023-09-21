Northern Ireland defender Craig Cathcart has announced his retirement from football at the age of 34.

Cathcart won 73 caps for Northern Ireland the last of which came in the European Championship Qualifying defeat to Slovenia.

The 34-year-old signed for Belgian side KV Kortrijk last month after nine years with English club Watford.

The Glengormley man started his career at Manchester United before spells at Royal Antwerp, Blackpool and Watford.

