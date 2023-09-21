Thousands of health workers strike over pay

Strike action will last 48 hours Credit: Pacemaker

Thousands of health and social care workers in Northern Ireland have begun a 48 hour strike as part of dispute over pay.

Members of Unison, Unite and Nipsa began the strike at midnight.

The strike involves some nurses, ambulance and hospital support staff. They will also be joined by the Society of Radiographers.

Health and social care workers in Northern Ireland remain the lowest paid in the United Kingdom and have yet to be offered an uplift for 2023-24.

