A report of blue-green algae at a lake in Co Armagh has been confirmed by the NI Environment Agency.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council says the slipway at Lough Ross in Crossmaglen will now be closed until further notice.

"The public are asked to observe and abide by any warning notices positioned around the water," the council said.

It comes after the Environment Agency on Thursday said there have been 168 confirmed reports of toxic blue-green algae in waterways across Northern Ireland since May.

With public concern growing over the impact of the algae at Lough Neagh, the chief executive of NIEA warned there is no quick fix to the problem.

Paul Donnelly also said that a working group is being put together to examine how to combat the algae, but said it would be easier to make spending decisions with ministers in place at Stormont.

