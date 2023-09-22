Play Brightcove video

A light aircraft was met by emergency services after it burst a tyre on landing at Belfast International Airport.

Video footage shows fire engines on the runway on Friday evening, and the plane being towed away.

In a statement, the airport said there was no disruption to other scheduled flights during the incident, as an alternative runway was put into use.

"A light aircraft burst a tyre on landing earlier this evening," the statement from Belfast International Airport explained.

"Our alternative runway was put into use to ensure no disruption to other scheduled flights.

"The aircraft has now been moved from the runway."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.