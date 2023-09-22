SSE Airtricity has announced a 7% price decrease for electricity customers in Northern Ireland.

The decrease in its standard unit rates for electricity will come into effect from 1 November 2023. All SSE Airtricity domestic electricity customers will benefit from the reduction .

The company says the decrease could see annual savings of around £89.37 annually, based on average bills.

In a statement, the company says it has worked closely with the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero to deliver government support directly to customers.

Klair Neenan, managing director of SSE Airtricity, said: “We're acutely aware of the pressure people have been experiencing with the cost-of-living crisis and we recognise that this continues to be a difficult time for many.

“We’ve worked hard over the last 18 months to shield our customers from the impact of record wholesale costs through our approach to buying energy, and we promised to pass on savings, as soon as it was possible to do so.

“As always, I would encourage any customer who is concerned about their energy costs to please contact us, and we will work with you to find a solution.”

