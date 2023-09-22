Midwives and maternity support workers across Northern Ireland will be taking to the picket lines on Friday morning.

T he Royal College of Midwives say the strike action is in frustration at the ongoing political stalemate.

It is the first time they've been on strike since 2015.

Thousands of healthcare workers are on strike for 48 hours in calls to achieve pay parity with workers in other parts of the UK, as well as to advocate for more funding for the health service.

Workers from a number of unions including Unison, Unite and Nipsa, as well as the Society of Radiographers, joined picket lines outside hospitals across Northern Ireland on Thursday.

Karen Murray, Director of RCM Northern Ireland, said: “Six months ago, we paused strike action in good faith, because we were invited by the Secretary of State to meet to discuss HSC pay.

"In those six months, all that’s happened is that midwives and maternity support workers have become the lowest paid in the UK and their frustration with politicians has reached an all-time high.

"None of us wants to be on the picket line today, but what choice do we have?”

Despite pay settlements being reached in England, Wales and Scotland, there is no such agreement in Northern Ireland.

“The lack of any movement is frankly disrespectful, not only to the midwives and MSWs taking action today, but to the women and families they work so hard to care for", Karen continued.

"Those women deserve better than to have their care treated like a political football.

"Politicians and policy-makers need to get back around the negotiating table and sort this out.”

The RCM say they have worked with the five Trusts in Northern Ireland to ensure care will continue to be delivered to those who need it during the industrial action.

