Police are investigating a number of incidents of criminal damage at Weavers Grange in Newtownards.

A passing police patrol discovered damage to windows and graffiti on walls of several houses in the area at around 1.30am, on Friday morning.

Detectives are investigating a possible link to the ongoing feud between rival groups across Ards and North Down.

In a statement, police said: "Enquiries are ongoing and police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area to contact them at Newtownards on 101, quoting reference number 52 22/09/23.

"Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport, or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."

