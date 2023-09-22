Play Brightcove video

Nearly 4600 children living in temporary accommodation in Northern Ireland in July

Over 4,500 children were living in temporary accommodation in Northern Ireland in July, according to new figures released by the Department for Communities. The statistics show that in July 2023, just under 4,600 children were living in temporary accommodation in Northern Ireland. 3,000 of these children were aged nine and under, representing an increase of 88% since 2019, when just over 2,400 children were living in temporary accommodation.

Midwives taking to picket lines in frustration at ongoing political stalemate

Midwives and maternity support workers across Northern Ireland will be taking to the picket lines on Friday morning. The Royal College of Midwives say the strike action is in frustration at the ongoing political stalemate. It is the first time they've been on strike since 2015.

Man released after questioning by detectives investigating attempted murder of John Caldwell

A man has been released after being questioned by detectives investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, in connection with the claim of responsibility made after the attack. The man, 23, was arrested in Londonderry under the Terrorism Act on Thursday and taken to Musgrave serious crime suite in Belfast for questioning. He was later released.

Northern Ireland boiler replacement scheme to be closed due to budget constraints

A long-running boiler replacement scheme is to be axed due to budget constraints.

It had been running since 2012, assisting home owners to replace older inefficient boilers, aged over 15 years, to heat their properties.

Over the last decade the scheme delivered 48,926 grants to households with an income of less than £40,000 a year, amounting to some £32.9 million. Derry Culture Night set to showcase 'host' of local talent

Derry City and Strabane District Council are set to host their 18th culture night on Friday evening.

Event organisers are hopeful it will highlight the variety of local talent across the cultural and heritage sectors.

Hosts say there will be plenty of entertainment on show including music, dancing and films.

