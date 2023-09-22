A woman has been taken to hospital following a single-vehicle road crash in Crumlin.

It happened in the Seven Mile Straight area shortly before 1pm on Friday.

Police attended the scene alongside the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Ambulance Service.

The charity Air Ambulance was also despacted to the scene.

The Ambulance Service said, following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one woman was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said no roads have been closed as a result of the collision.

