Police have arrested two teenagers after a fireworks were thrown onto Glider buses in west Belfast.

It comes after a firework was thrown onto a Glider bus earlier in September.

"Thankfully, the firework was kicked off the vehicle before igniting outside, causing no damage or injury," Sergeant Hakin said in a statement.

"It was further reported on September 19, that damage had been caused to a Glider bus window on Sunday, September 17. It is believed that this occurred around 2.15pm.

"It was also reported to police that a lit firework was thrown in through the door of a Glider bus on September 18. One woman sustained an injury which is not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

"Two teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including attempted criminal damage and discharging a firework near a road injuring or endangering a person. They remain in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 631 of 19/9/23.”

Reminding people about the dangers of fireworks, Sergeant Hakin continued: “This type of activity needs to stop and people need to understand that fireworks are made from explosive material and, if misused, can cause serious and life-changing injuries.

“The law is also very clear regarding the use of fireworks – it is illegal to possess, sell, handle or use them if you do not hold a valid licence to do so. If you are found breaking the law, you could be fined up to £5,000.

“I would appeal to those involved in this activity to consider for a moment the community they are affecting by their behaviour, and refrain immediately from doing so.

“People have a right to live in peace and to feel safe where they live. Those who choose to engage in anti-social and disorderly behaviour are only hurting their own communities, neighbours and friends.

“We ask parents and guardians to also speak to their young people and to know where they are to prevent them from engaging in behaviour which could result in injury or a criminal record.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.