A police officer has been charged with driving with excess alcohol and assault following an incident at a hotel in Co Antrim. The off-duty officer, a 30-year-old man, was arrested at the hotel in Ballymena on Thursday. Earlier police said a criminal investigation has been launched, as well as a professional standards department misconduct probe.

On Saturday, a police spokesperson said the 30-year-old man has been charged with driving with excess alcohol in breath, four counts of common assault, and disorderly behaviour. He is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, October 19. “As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service,” they added. A Professional Standards Department misconduct investigation is also ongoing.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.