CHARGE

A police officer has been charged with driving with excess alcohol and assault following an incident at hotel in Ballymena.

The 30-year-old off-duty officer will appear in court next month, with a professional standards misconduct probe already underway.

OFFICERS HOSPITALISED

Two police officers have been taken to hospital after encountering what the PSNI has described as a 'noxious substance'.

It's after they responded to a 999 call in the Ravenhill Reach Court area of East Belfast last night. A number of people were evacuated during the incident.

BLUE-GREEN ALGAE

Portstewart Strand has been red flagged by the RNLI after blue green algae was reported.

The National Trust are warning people and their pets to stay out of the water.

There's been over one hundred and sixty confirmed reports of the potenitally toxic algae so far this year.

IRELAND v SOUTH AFRICA

Ireland take on South Africa in the Rugby World Cup this evening in Paris. Kick-off is at 8pm at the Stade de France.

BELFAST ZOO BIRTHDAY

The UK's oldest gorilla is celebrating her 60th birthday at Belfast Zoo this weekend. Delilah was part of the first gorilla group at the Zoo when she arrived in the city in 1992 and is often seen playing with the youngest gorilla, two-year-old Kofi.

