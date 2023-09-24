A man in his 20s has been arrested in relation to a fatal road traffic collision after a nine-year-old boy died following a hit-and-run incident in Co Donegal.

Gardai say emergency services were called to Atlantic Way in Bundoran last night, where Ronan Wilson from Co Tyrone died.

Ronan's GAA club Kildress Wolfe tones postponed fixtures today as a mark of respect.

In a statement, Gardai said: "A man aged in his 20s has been arrested for an alleged offence under the Road Traffic Act in relation to a fatal road traffic collision which occurred in Bundoran, Co Donegal, yesterday evening, Saturday 23rd September 2023.

"The male is currently detained at a Garda Station in Donegal under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

"Gardaí have seized a vehicle in connection with the investigation which will undergo technical examination.

"Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone with information or who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

"Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), and who were travelling in the area of Atlantic Way, Bundoran, yesterday evening between 8.45pm and 9.45pm, is asked to make this footage available to Gardaí."

Dominic McGurk, chairman of Kildress Wolfe Tones GAA club said: " The news filtered through and everyone is numb, just devastated.

" We are a large community, the GAA caters for everything here and there’s a lot of people involved in the club so we’re just totally devastated.

" Our hearts go out to the family, they’re well known in the area, Ronan’s father and grandfather are both business people in the community. It’s a very, very sad day for Kildress Wolfe Tones.”

Sinn Féin councillor Micheal McMahon, who lives in Bundoran, said people in the seaside town are in shock.

“People are actually crying in the street," he said.

“People are looking at their own children and thinking about what this mother, father, and family are going through.

" It’s a doom and gloom situation here in Bundoran, I’m very saddened.”

SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone said the local community in Kildress is broken-hearted.

"The whole community in Kildress and across Tyrone is broken-hearted today. The Wilsons are a well-known local family and this tragedy has shocked us all," he said.

"My thoughts are with Ronan's family and friends as they come to terms with this devastating news. I know everyone in Kildress and further afield will be thinking of them and will rally around them in the days ahead."

