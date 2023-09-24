Boy, nine, killed in hit-and-run crash in Co Donegal

A nine-year-old boy has died following a hit-and-run incident in Co Donegal.

Gardai said emergency services were called to Bundoran at around 9.20pm on Saturday after a pedestrian was “struck by a vehicle” on Atlantic Way.

“The pedestrian, a boy aged nine years, was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later,” they said.

“The vehicle involved in the collision failed to remain at the scene.”

Gardai are appealing for witnesses and are particularly calling on the driver of the vehicle to come forward.

“Investigating Gardai are also appealing to those with video footage, including dash cam recordings, from Atlantic Way and Sea Road, and the general area at the time, to make it available to them,” they said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyshannon garda station on 074 9858530 or the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.

