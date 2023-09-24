Play Brightcove video

The Belfast Giants fought back from two down inside the opening six minutes at the Dundee Ice Arena with six unanswered goals to secure a 6-2 win over the Dundee Stars and a four-point Challenge Cup weekend from their double-header against the Scottish side.

Having won 4-1 against the same opponents at the SSE Arena on Friday night, it was Quinn Preston who led the way with a third period double to grab a valuable road win.

Further goals from Ara Nazarian, Ben Lake, Jacob Friend, and Daniel Tedesco earned them the spoils to wrap up the opening weekend of domestic action.

