Two teenage boys have been released from police custody after being questioned about a number of alleged attacks on Glider buses.

It follows an investigation into anti-social behaviour and firework incidents in the Stewartstown Road area of west Belfast in recent weeks.

A police spokesperson said a firework was thrown on to a Glider on the evening of September 10.

It was kicked off the vehicle before igniting outside.

Damage to the window of another Glider was reported on September 17.

"It was also reported to police that a lit firework was thrown in through the door of a Glider bus on September 18," a PSNI spokesperson said.

"One woman sustained an injury which is not believed to be life-threatening at this time."

The two boys were questioned on allegations of several offences including attempted criminal damage and discharging a firework near a road injuring or endangering a person.

They were released on Saturday pending a report to the youth diversion officer.

Police have reminded the public of the danger of fireworks, and that it is illegal to possess, sell, handle or use them if you do not hold a valid licence.

Breaking that law can result in a fine of up to £5,000.

"We ask parents and guardians to also speak to their young people and to know where they are to prevent them from engaging in behaviour which could result in injury or a criminal record," police said.

