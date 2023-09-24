Play Brightcove video

HIT AND RUN

A man in his 20s has been arrested in relation to a fatal road traffic collision after a nine-year-old boy died following a hit-and-run incident in Co Donegal.

Gardai say emergency services were called to Atlantic Way in Bundoran last night, where Ronan Wilson from Co Tyrone died.

Ronan's GAA club Kildress Wolfe tones postponed fixtures today as a mark of respect.

GLIDER

Two teenage boys have been released from police custody after being questioned about a number of alleged attacks on Glider buses.

It follows an investigation into anti-social behaviour and firework incidents in the Stewartstown Road area of west Belfast in recent weeks.

They were released pending a report to the youth diversion officer.

IRELAND RUGBY

Andy Farrell hailed the mental strength of his players after Ireland propelled themselves to the cusp of the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals with a statement 13-8 success over South Africa.

The world’s top-ranked team took control of Pool B by edging an epic contest on a raucous Paris evening thanks to Mack Hansen’s try plus five points from Johnny Sexton and a late Jack Crowley penalty.

