Safe Access Zones around clinics providing lawful abortions will be introduced at health service locations across Northern Ireland on Friday.

All five of Northern Ireland's health and social care trusts will introduce the zones on this date.

The zones are being set up under Northern Ireland Assembly legislation to protect women and girls accessing abortion services, information, advice and counselling, and protect staff working at these locations.

It will be illegal for them to be impeded, recorded, influenced or to be caused harassment, alarm or distress within the zones.

In a statement, the Department of Health confirmed the Safe Access Zones will be located at Craigavon Area Hospital, Daisy Hill Hospital, Causeway Hospital, Altnagelvin Hospital, Lagan Valley Hospital, Ulster Hospital, Bradbury Wellbeing and Treatment Centre, and College Street in Belfast.

Under the legislation, Safe Access Zones can be established in the vicinity of health care premises providing lawful abortions, as well as at premises where information, advice or counselling about abortion services are provided.

The zones will include the protected premises where these services are provided, as well as adjoining public space between 100m-250m from entrances or exits of the protected premises.

Information on the location of each Safe Access Zone will be displayed at all protected premises and published on the Department of Health and HSC Trust websites from Friday.

Public signage will highlight the legal requirements at each zone.

