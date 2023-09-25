Play Brightcove video

Almost 6,000 patients have travelled from the Republic of Ireland to Northern Ireland to recieve private treatment in the last three years.

Whilst people in the Republic can have their surgery costs paid for by their government, such a scheme in Northern Ireland no longer exists due to budget cuts.

It is one a number of waiting list initiatives that have fallen victim to financial pressures plaguing the heath service.

The Chair of the Royal College of GPs in Northern Ireland has said this has essentially cut off a 'lifeline' for those on waiting lists.

"The reality is without additional funding, I'm not sure how we're going to tackle those waiting lists," Dr Ursula Mason warned.

In the Republic of Ireland, over 20 million euro has been spent since 2021 to allow patients to recieve treatment in Northern Ireland.

UTV joined people from Co Cork as they journeyed up to Belfast to recieve surgery in the private sector.

An ophthalmologist who treats these patients described the impact as 'lifechanging' for these people who can have to wait for up to eight years for surgery in the Republic of Ireland.

"It's the gift of sight and they're able to get back driving again, looking after their families, doing eye specific things that they really need to do to get by," said Mr Andrew Spence from the Kingsbridge Private Hospital in Belfast.

Whilst Mr Spence is seeing regular demand from patients in the Republic, he has insisted that the private system still has capacity to help with the lengthy waiting lists in Northern Ireland.

"We've got great capacity. We are able to help out the NHS and give people good timely treatment as they need," he said.

"We are really happy to work with our NHS partners and give them a great service here."

In Northern Ireland, 2,850 people are waiting to recieve cataract surgery - 276 of these patients are waiting over a year for treatment.

"I'm not sure how our patients will be seen and dealt with within the NHS sector as it stands at the moment," said Dr Mason.

"We do need extra capacity - fortunately, that capacity was there in the past albeit in the independent sector and in the Republic of Ireland, but that's a lifeline which has essentially been cut off from the patients here in Northern Ireland.

"Unless there's additional funding, I can't see how that's going to change.

