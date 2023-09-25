Are we allowed to get excited yet? Before the Rugby World Cup kicked off we were all apprehensive. Ireland have never got past the quarter finals. And in the words of South Africa’s Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus “The World Cup has been Ireland’s 'bogey tournament'”. Every Irish fan I interviewed before the opening game against Romania in Bordeaux told me they were scared to think too far ahead because of past scares.

Les Miserables of France 2007, the whipping by Wales four years later in Auckland, the shock in Shizuoka at Japan 2019 - the hurt runs deep. I can understand the hesitation to get carried away. I had conversations with my bosses leading into this tournament about how far I thought we could go.

Head says the whole way, heart says don’t get too excited... it’s like being a teenager again scared of the pain if your crush hurts you. But in the City of Love Ireland left no one disappointed on Saturday night. There was so much hype about the game.. World No.1 versus World Champions. When they defeated the Springboks last Autumn even non-rugby fans started to talk about Ireland. But to do it again at a World Cup raises the bar to another level. By their own admission Ireland weren’t at their best against South Africa on Saturday night. But as Andy Farrell said in the post match press conference “the boys found a way to get the job done.” That’s what Ireland have been so good at since Farrell has taken the reigns. Johnny Sexton was asked at the same press conference what has been the biggest change within Irish Rugby to get them to this level. “The people,” he said. “The man sitting beside me (Andy Farrell) and the people he has brought in.” Iain Henderson and Conor Murray almost gave identical interviews to me after the game: “The togetherness within this group is unbelievable, it’s very special,” both told me unprovoked. As one of the leaders Henderson showed his wisdom by adding.

“We have to work on the off the field stuff as much as on the field stuff. We don’t take for granted how close we are and how tight this group is; we are constantly working on it to keep it strong.” Each interview I carry out has a common denominator - the players all mention what a privilege it is to be part of this team. And anyone who was in the Stade de France on Saturday 23 September 2023 will agree it was a privilege to be there to witness Ireland’s best ever result at a World Cup. As I interviewed fans around the stadium at the end I could see a shift since Bordeaux, “We’re going all the way!” came the cries... “We are going to win the World Cup!” But this mustn’t be the pinnacle. Scotland await in Paris for the final pool game next week and then comes knockout rugby. With New Zealand or France the likely quarter final opponent Ireland know they must improve if they’re to reach new territory. That’s why the players must keep their feet on the ground… we’ll hear that cliché and then some over next couple of weeks. But the rest of us are getting excited!

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.