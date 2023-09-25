A car which was found burnt out in Londonderry is being treated as arson by police.

The fire was reported at around 12:20am on Monday morning in the vicinity of the Upper Galliagh Road in the city. The vehicle fire, which is being treated as arson, was reported at around 20 past midnight this morning, 25 September and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

As part of these enquiries, police are also investigating a report that this vehicle ' A blue-coloured Seat Toledo, was damaged in an incident in the Buncrana Road area on Sunday night, sometime after 11pm involving a number of males.

Anyone with information that may assist police enquiries is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 21 of 25/09/23.

