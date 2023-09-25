Play Brightcove video

The dad of a boy who died in a hit-and-run in Co Donegal has called his son 'his main man and hero' as tributes have been paid following his death.

Nine-year-old Ronan Wilson, from Kildress, in Co Tyrone had been visiting Bundoran.

Gardai said emergency services were called at around 9.20pm on Saturday after a pedestrian was “struck by a vehicle” on Atlantic Way and Ronan Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle involved in the crash failed to stop and on Sunday evening Gardai said a man in his 20s had been arrested in relation to the incident and he remains in custody.

Dean Wilson, Ronan's dad posted an emotional tribute on social media in which he said: "I never thought I'd be saying this but I've lost my we Roro my main man my Hero & son, I love him so much, he's been taken from us by a hit and run driver.

"We will never be the same without out , we can't cope I'm broken , Roro was the best son any one could ask for 9 years for pure pleasure.

"Rest in peace my son and best friend, love u forever From Daddy Mummy Calum and Amy, and all our surroundings family and friend, we love u Ronan."

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill also expressed her sadness: “Hearts are heavy across the country for the beautiful wee Ronan Wilson,” she posted on the social media platform X. “My thoughts and prayers are with Ronan’s family and his home community of Kildress at this tragic and saddest of times.” SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone said the local community in Kildress is broken-hearted following the death of the nine-year-old. He has appealed for anyone with dash cam footage from near the scene of the incident on Atlantic Way at 9.20pm on Saturday night to come forward to police. “The whole community in Kildress and across Tyrone is broken-hearted today. The Wilsons are a well-known local family and this tragedy has shocked us all,” he said. “My thoughts are with Ronan’s family and friends as they come to terms with this devastating news. I know everyone in Kildress and further afield will be thinking of them and will rally around them in the days ahead.”

Dominic McGurk, chairman of Kildress Wolfe Tones GAA club said: "The news filtered through and everyone is numb, just devastated.

"We are a large community, the GAA caters for everything here and there’s a lot of people involved in the club so we’re just totally devastated.

"Our hearts go out to the family, they’re well known in the area, Ronan’s father and grandfather are both business people in the community. It’s a very, very sad day for Kildress Wolfe Tones.”

Sinn Féin councillor Micheal McMahon, who lives in Bundoran, said people in the seaside town are in shock.

“People are actually crying in the street," he said.

“People are looking at their own children and thinking about what this mother, father, and family are going through.

"It’s a doom and gloom situation here in Bundoran, I’m very saddened.”

