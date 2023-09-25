A man is due to appear in court after being charged by gardai investigating a crash in which a nine-year-old boy died in Co Donegal.

Ronan Wilson, from Kildress in Co Tyrone, had been visiting the Donegal town of Bundoran when he was struck by a vehicle on Saturday evening.

Gardai said the vehicle failed to remain at the scene of the collision.

On Sunday evening, gardai said a man in his 20s had been arrested for an alleged offence under the Road Traffic Act in relation to the collision.

On Monday, gardai said the arrested man had been charged.

He is due to appear before the District Court sitting in Carrick-on-Shannon at 10.30am on Tuesday.

