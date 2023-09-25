Play Brightcove video

Hit and Run Donegal

Tributes have been paid to a nine-year-old boy who died in a hit and run incident in Bundoran. Ronan Wilson from Kildress in County Tyrone was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday night.

A man in his twenties has been arrested in relation to the fatal collision, while the community in Kildress struggle to come to terms with the tragedy.

Housing Executive

The Housing Executive has awarded contracts worth some £252million to upgrade homes across Northern Ireland.

More than 9,000 homes are to benefit from bathroom replacements, while kitchens will be replaced in more than 5,000 properties.

The Housing Executive Chief Executive said it is a substantial investment in the local economy.

Glider Firework

Two teenage boys have been released from police custody after being questioned about a number of alleged attacks on Glider buses.

It follows an investigation into anti-social behaviour and firework incidents recently in the Stewartstown Road area of west Belfast in recent weeks.

They were released pending a report to the youth diversion officer.

Ireland Rugby

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has hailed Ireland's resilience after an historic win over South Africa at the Rugby World Cup. Ireland won 13-8 in Paris and are now on the verge of qualifying for the quarter-finals.

Next up for Ireland in Pool B is Scotland.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.