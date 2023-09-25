The Northern Ireland Policing Board has opened applications for the role of PSNI Chief Constable.

Former chief constable Simon Byrne resigned earlier this month following a string of controversies, including the fallout from a PSNI data breach in which the names and details of all officers and staff members were mistakenly released online. In addition, a High Court ruling said that two junior officers were unlawfully disciplined for an arrest made at a Troubles commemoration event in 2021. The judge said they had been disciplined to allay a threat that Sinn Féin could withdraw its support for policing. Sinn Féin has insisted there was no such threat.

Current PSNI Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton is currently leading the PSNI, although the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee heard last week that he is not at his desk following a medical procedure.

The Police Federation for Northern Ireland has also passed a vote of no confidence in Mr Hamilton’s leadership.

The Policing Board has ordered reviews into the senior leadership team of the PSNI and also into itself.

On Monday the oversight body opened the application process for the £219,894-a-year job.

The appointment panel consists of the board's chair Deirdre Toner, the DUP's Joanne Bunting, Sinn Féin's Gerry Kelly and Alliance MLA Nuala McAllister.

Policing Board Chair Deirdre Toner said: "This position carries significant leadership, operational and representative responsibilities and the board is looking for an exceptional, experienced leader for this crucial position. This role is high profile, demanding, and often fast paced. "The future Chief Constable of PSNI will require the requisite strategic thinking and ability to develop and deliver organisational and operational plans in the short, medium and longer term with the support of the Service Executive Team, and with relevant partners, agencies and stakeholders. "The future trust and confidence in policing will be influenced by the style of leadership you bring to the PSNI. Being the Chief Constable of the PSNI is regarded as one of the most fulfilling national policing leadership roles. "If you think you have the experience, commitment, and capability to lead the PSNI, I hope you will apply." The closing date for applications is 12noon, on Wednesday 16 October 2023.

The application forms can be found here.

