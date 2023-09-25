Play Brightcove video

“The type of friend that everyone would want to have.” Ten words that sum up Ronan Wilson in the eyes of his school principal. The nine-year-old was knocked down on Saturday night while in Bundoran with his family.

The collision cost him his life, with the death being made even more tragic after the driver fled the scene. The hit and run shook Bundoran along with the small community of Kildress near Cookstown where Ronan and his family are from.

Eileen Ward, St Marys Principal, told UTV “Ronan was a likeable child, he got on with everyone in his class, he would always talk to you in the corridor and had that twinkle in his eye.” “We had an assembly on Friday, I remember looking through the pupils and seeing his face.” “To think that on Saturday evening his life was been cut short, it is so hard to comprehend and take in."

A keen GAA player Ronan was part of the U10 team at Kildress Wolfe Tones.

Last night his teammates gathered at the club along with friends from his school to remember him.

There were between 30 and 40 children at the club along with their parents and coaches.

They were there to support each other and come to terms with what happened. Donna Hagan, club secretary, says “you would have seen him about the club be it at training or supporting other teams. “He was always very bubbly with a smile on his face.” A man in his 20’s has been arrested by Gardai and a vehicle has been seized for forensic investigation.

Shane Smyth, Bundoran Tourism Officer said “Bundoran is devastated by tragic events.

“People come here for good time and there is now a real cloud hanging over the town, it is a horrible feeling.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.