Four men have been arrested in connection to an attempted murder in Co Armagh.

The incident took place on the 4 September in Crossmaglen, when a man in his 30s was shot in his car just after 6am in the Ballsmill Road area.

Four men, aged 35, 58 and two aged 31, were arrested following searches in the Crossmaglen area this morning.

All four have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in police custody at this time.

Superintendent Norman Haslett, the District Commander, said: “The victim was sitting in his car, parked on the Ballsmill Road, waiting for a connecting lift to work.

"Here, he was approached by a masked person, who fired a number of shots. He was shot in the arm and neck, but somehow managed to drive a short distance before calling for help.“This was a shocking and callous act, which has left a man in a critical condition in hospital. It was also a pre-planned and targeted attack on a victim who parked his car here on a regular, daily basis.Superintendent Haslett continued: “I am appealing to anyone with information to get in touch. “The attack took place early on a Monday morning, 4 September, just after 6.10am. Although this is a rural area, it’s also a road well-used by motorists for their morning journey to work, linking with onward routes to both Dublin and Belfast. “Furthermore, there are many commuters who routinely park their cars in this area in order to share onward lifts to work.“I’m asking anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to get in touch".

