Play Brightcove video

The silence in Kildress was broken only by the sound of gravel under the wheels of the hearse carrying Ronan Wilson.

His body was released to his family at 10am, as he made his final journey home there was one place they wanted to stop.

Ronan’s GAA club has become a focal point for family and friends to come together and remember the nine-year-old.

Members gathered on Tuesday morning to form a guard of honour to show their support to Ronan’s family.

Shortly before 1030am the quiet murmur from the crowd stopped as the procession made its way into the ground.

The hearse paused in the shadow of the goal posts as club members bowed their heads.

Ronan’s parents were in the car behind the hearse, visibly upset seeing their little boy back at the place where he was happiest.

They didn’t stay long, just enough time for the reality of what happened in Bundoran over the weekend to hit home for all those involved.

Ronan’s funeral will take place on Thursday.

Ronan Wilson

Meanwhile a 23-year-old man has appeared in court on charges relating to the hit-and-run incident that led to the death of Ronan.

Sergee Kelly of Upper Mullaghmore, Co Sligo, appeared in Carrick-On-Shannon district court on Tuesday before Judge Eiteain Cunningham.

He was charged with three counts in relation to failing to stop, failing to render assistance, and failure to keep a vehicle near the scene of a collision.

Mr Kelly was charged at 7.15pm on Monday evening.

Detective Garda Shane Maye told the court that, after being cautioned for the charge of failing to render assistance, Mr Kelly replied: “It was wrong and I should have stopped, but I didn’t”.

Following the charge of failing to stop, Mr Kelly said: “I know I should have but I didn’t.” Following a further charge of failing to keep a vehicle near the scene of a collision, Mr Kelly replied: “I should have but I didn’t.”

Judge Cunningham granted Kelly bail after he supplied a cash bond of 2,000 euro, and an independent surety of 5,000 euro.

As part of his bail conditions, Kelly must sign on three times a week at Ballyshannon district court and surrender his passport.

He is also not permitted to have any contact with prosecution witnesses through social media or any other means and must stay out of Bundoran where the collision occurred.

Kelly signed the bond agreement in court where he appeared wearing a blue shirt and navy jacket, as well as a blue surgical mask.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.