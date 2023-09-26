A 23-year-old man has appeared in court on charges relating to the hit-and-run incident that led to the death of nine-year-old Ronan Wilson. Ronan, from Kildress, Co Tyrone, had been visiting the Donegal town of Bundoran with his family when he was struck by a vehicle on Saturday. Sergee Kelly of Upper Mullaghmore, Co Sligo, appeared in Carrick-On-Shannon district court on Tuesday before Judge Eiteain Cunningham.

He was charged with three counts in relation to failing to stop, failing to render assistance, and failure to keep a vehicle near the scene of a collision. Mr Kelly was charged at 7.15pm on Monday evening. Detective Garda Shane Maye told the court that, after being cautioned for the charge of failing to render assistance, Mr Kelly replied: “It was wrong and I should have stopped, but I didn’t”.

Ronan Wilson died on Saturday.

Following the charge of failing to stop, Mr Kelly said: “I know I should have but I didn’t.” Following a further charge of failing to keep a vehicle near the scene of a collision, Mr Kelly replied: “I should have but I didn’t.” Judge Cunningham granted Kelly bail after he supplied a cash bond of 2,000 euro, and an independent surety of 5,000 euro. As part of his bail conditions, Kelly must sign on three times a week at Ballyshannon district court and surrender his passport. He is also not permitted to have any contact with prosecution witnesses through social media or any other means and must stay out of Bundoran where the collision occurred. Kelly signed the bond agreement in court where he appeared wearing a blue shirt and navy jacket, as well as a blue surgical mask. Ronan’s funeral mass will be in St Mary’s Church, Dunamore, on Thursday.

